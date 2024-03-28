Lange did not appear in Thursday's 1-0 win over the White Sox. Jason Foley recorded the final two outs to earn his first save of the season.

It's unclear whether Lange is injured or if he's fallen in the bullpen hierarchy -- to this point there has been no word of an injury. He last pitched March 24, striking out one batter in a scoreless inning against the Rays in Grapefruit League action. Lange led the team in saves by a good margin last season, recording 26 to Foley's seven, but Foley has the edge in terms of velocity. Shelby Miller and Andrew Chafin bridged the gap from starter Tarik Skubal to Foley in the ninth.