Lange (7-5) took the loss and a blown save in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers, allowing one run on three hits, a walk and a hit batsman over one inning.

Lange entered in the eighth inning and allowed a runner inherited from Jason Foley to score the tying run. In the ninth, Lange gave up a walk-off single to Max Muncy to complete the collapse. Lange has blown saves in two of his last three appearances. He's now at a 3.92 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 74:44 K:BB through 62 innings this season while going 24-for-30 in save chances.