Lange (0-2) allowed an unearned run on one hit to take the loss in Wednesday's 5-4, 10-inning contest against the Guardians.

After recording the final out of the ninth inning, Lange had the unenviable task of pitching the bottom of the 10th with a runner starting on second base. The righty retired the first batter but then allowed a walk-off hit to Brayan Rocchio. There shouldn't be too much read into the loss, and Lange has pitched well all season, as he's sitting with a stellar 0.64 ERA across 14 innings. Lange should continue to see high-leverage work for the Tigers moving forward, and he could slide back into the closer role at some point if he keeps up the strong play.