Tigers' Alex Wilson: Perfect in relief Tuesday
Wilson retired all five batters he faced in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Royals, striking out two and generating a pair of groundouts.
It was a nice bounce-back outing for Wilson after he was rocked for three runs on five hits over 3.2 innings in his first appearance of the season Friday against the Pirates. After losing out a back-end rotation gig in spring training, Wilson looks poised to serve in long relief for Detroit during the 2018 campaign.
