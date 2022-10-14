site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Ali Sanchez: Designated for assignment
Sanchez was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Friday.
Sanchez lost his roster spot when the Tigers claimed fellow organizational depth catching option Michael Papierski off waivers. Sanchez has appeared in seven career major-league games, none of which came in 2022.
