Meadows, who dealt with numerous injuries during the 2022 year, told reporters on Monday that he's ready for the start of the 2023 season, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

On top of dealing with Achilles issues last summer, Meadows also dealt with Vertigo while also battling his own anxiety and mental health. The outfielder struggled after being traded to the Tigers from the Rays in 2022 when he was on the field with a .675 OPS, no homers and zero steals over 147 plate appearances. He's not long removed from being one of the best young outfielders in the sport, so assuming good health, he very well could be an effective option for the Tigers and potentially fantasy managers in 2023.