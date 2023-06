The Tigers called Bristo up from Triple-A Toledo to serve as their 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with Atlanta.

Bristo will give Detroit a multi-inning option out of the bullpen for the twin bill before he heads back to Toledo on Thursday. The right-hander has an unblemished ERA at the big-league level across five innings in two appearances between the Tigers and Rays, but he had been far less impressive at Toledo (8.10 ERA, 1.79 WHIP in 16.2 innings).