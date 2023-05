The Tigers optioned Bristo to Triple-A Toledo following Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The move frees up a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Reese Olson, who will be called up from Triple-A to start Friday's series opener against the White Sox. Bristo made just one appearance during his short stay in the Detroit bullpen.