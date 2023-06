The Tigers returned Bristo to Triple-A Toledo following Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

Bristo was promoted to serve as Detroit's 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader and allowed two runs across two innings during Game 1. The 28-year-old reliever holds an 8.77 ERA and 1.75 WHIP across 25.2 innings in Triple-A, making it unlikely he returns to the majors until he shows drastic improvement.