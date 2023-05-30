site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Braden Bristo: Recalled from Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Bristo was recalled from Triple-A Toledo by the Tigers on Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Bristo was a waiver claim from the Rays in early May. He went three scoreless innings in his major-league debut in April and will represent bullpen depth for the Tigers.
