White was called up from Triple-A Toledo ahead of the Tigers' doubleheader with the Mets on Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

White will serve as an additional bullpen arm Wednesday, operating as Detroit's 27th man on the roster. The right-hander has produced a 2.08 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 14 strikeouts over 13 innings in nine appearances with Toledo this season. White will likely be returned to Triple-A following Wednesday's action, though his minor-league numbers may warrant a longer look at the big-league level down the road.