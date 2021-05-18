Mize (3-3) allowed one run on three hits and three walks over 7.2 innings Monday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Mariners.

Mize matched his career high with seven strikeouts and tossed a career-best 7.2 innings while picking up his second straight win. The 6-foot-3 righty rolled through seven shutout frames before serving up a solo homer to Tom Murphy in the eighth. Over his last four starts, Mize has allowed seven runs across 25.2 innings, lowering his season ERA to 3.69. He's lined up to take the mound in Kansas City this weekend.