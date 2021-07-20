Mize tossed four scoreless innings in a no-decision Monday against the Rangers. He allowed one hit and struck out two.

Mize was in a position to cruise to his sixth win of the season, as the Tigers put up 14 runs of support, but the young righty was pulled after tossing just 54 pitches through four innings. Mize hasn't gone past four innings in any of his last three starts, so it appears the club is being extra cautious with the 24-year-old's workload. He's currently at 99.1 innings this year, up from the 28.1 he logged in his MLB debut during the shortened 2020 campaign. Mize has been solid with a 3.44 ERA, but his fantasy value will be curbed unless he's allowed to work deeper into games. He lines up to face the Royals in his next scheduled start Saturday.