Tigers' Daniel Norris: Begins rehab assignment
Norris (groin) started a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast Rookie-League team Saturday.
This marked his first appearance since April 30 when he suffered the groin injury. Norris pitched two inning, allowing one unearned run on a hit and one walk while striking out a pair. It's expected that Norris will require a lengthy rehab assignment, so a target date around early-to-mid September seems appropriate.
More News
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: May not return in 2018•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Throws bullpen session Saturday•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Cleared for mound work•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Begins light throwing program•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Will move to 60-day DL•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Undergoes groin surgery Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...