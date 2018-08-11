Tigers' Daniel Norris: Begins rehab assignment

Norris (groin) started a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast Rookie-League team Saturday.

This marked his first appearance since April 30 when he suffered the groin injury. Norris pitched two inning, allowing one unearned run on a hit and one walk while striking out a pair. It's expected that Norris will require a lengthy rehab assignment, so a target date around early-to-mid September seems appropriate.

