Lugo went 2-for-4 with with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Twins.

Lugo had a third of Detroit's hits as he continued a recent hot streak. Over his past three games, the 24-year-old has gone 8-for-12, pushing his season average up to .252. Lugo will look to finish strong over the final six games of the season and carry some momentum into 2020.