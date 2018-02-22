Tigers' Domonic Ficociello: Doing ok after injuring finger
Ficociello had a finger pop out of its socket during Thursday's matchup with Florida Southern, but he's doing fine, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
It's unclear what the cause of the issue was. Considering it was the first game of the spring, it comes as no surprise that he was instantly removed from the game following the incident. It seems like he'll be fine moving forward, although it'll be worth monitoring over the course of spring training in case the finger continues to cause him problems. Ficociello is looking to build off his 2017 campaign in which he produced an .824 OPS at Double-A Erie and earned his first promotion to Triple-A Toledo.
More News
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...