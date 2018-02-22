Ficociello had a finger pop out of its socket during Thursday's matchup with Florida Southern, but he's doing fine, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It's unclear what the cause of the issue was. Considering it was the first game of the spring, it comes as no surprise that he was instantly removed from the game following the incident. It seems like he'll be fine moving forward, although it'll be worth monitoring over the course of spring training in case the finger continues to cause him problems. Ficociello is looking to build off his 2017 campaign in which he produced an .824 OPS at Double-A Erie and earned his first promotion to Triple-A Toledo.