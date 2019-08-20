Jackson (3-6) allowed five runs (four earned) across five innings to take the loss Monday in Houston. He gave up seven hits and four walks to go along with six strikeouts.

It looked like it would be a very short outing for Jackson after the veteran allowed four first-inning runs, but he righted the ship after the rocky start. The six strikeouts are a season high, though it's still hard to trust the 35-year-old much moving forward given his 8.46 ERA and 1.88 WHIP across 44.2 innings. Jackson lines up to face the Twins on the road Saturday in his next start, which projects to be another tough matchup.