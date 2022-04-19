Castro is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

After starting at shortstop in each of the previous four games, Castro will cede the position to Willi Castro in the series opener with the Yankees. Harold went 0-for-9 with four strikeouts over his most recent three starts, so it wouldn't be surprising if Willi ended up displacing him as the preferred option at the position while Javier Baez (thumb) is on the shelf.