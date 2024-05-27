Jobe (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The side session represents the first noteworthy step in Jobe's recovery from a left hamstring strain, which he suffered May 1 during his fifth start of the season for Double-A Erie. The Tigers' top pitching prospect had gotten off to a hot start to the campaign prior to suffering the injury, compiling a 2.16 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB in 16.2 innings. Jobe is without a clear timeline to rejoin the Erie rotation, but assuming he remains free of setbacks as he continues the ramp-up process, a return from the 7-day injured list around mid-June could be feasible.