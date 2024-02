The Tigers announced Wednesday that Jobe received an invitation to major-league spring training.

Fellow top prospects Jace Jung and Ty Madden, among others, will join Jobe in big-league camp. Jobe, 21, was dominant across four minor-league levels in 2023, posting a 2.81 ERA and 84:6 K:BB over 64 innings. The young right-hander has a relatively limited track record in pro ball in part due to injury, but he could push to debut in 2024 if things break right.