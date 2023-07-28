Jobe was assigned to High-A West Michigan on Tuesday after striking out seven in 3.2 innings in his final start for Single-A Lakeland.

His most recent outing was one of Jobe's very best as a pro, as he showcased the type of high-end stuff that led to the Tigers selecting him third overall in the 2021 MLB Draft. With so many prominent pitching prospects graduating this season, the path is clear for Jobe to establish himself as one of the top pitchers in the minors over the final weeks of the minor-league season.