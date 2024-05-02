Jobe was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Erie on Thursday with a left hamstring strain.

Jobe had to exit Wednesday's start with the injury and now will be forced to the sideline for a bit. The top prospect has put up a 2.16 ERA and 24:10 K:BB over 16.2 innings covering five starts this season with Erie. Jobe, 21, could push to debut with the Tigers this year, but he's facing workload limitations as he has yet to reach 80 innings in a pro season.