Jobe was removed in the fourth inning of his start Wednesday with Double-A Erie due to an apparent left leg injury, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

According to Beck, Jobe was removed in the middle of an at-bat after he was spotted flexing his left leg and grabbing around his hamstring following a pitch. The Tigers should provide more details on the nature of his injury in the days to come. One of the organization's top pitching prospects, Jobe had posted a 2.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB in 13.2 innings over his first four starts prior to Wednesday.