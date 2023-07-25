High-A West Michigan activated Jobe (back) from its 7-day injured list Saturday and assigned him to Single-A Lakeland.

Lakeland is likely just a temporary stop for Jobe, who had been conducting his rehab assignment in the Florida State League after opening the season on the IL while he recovered from lumbar spine inflammation. Jobe has been sharp over his six appearances at Lakeland, covering 16 innings while posting a 2.25 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 20:3 K:BB. He'll likely be cleared to make his 2023 debut at West Michigan in the coming weeks.