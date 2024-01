Rogers and the Tigers agreed to a one-year, $1.7 million deal Thursday to avoid arbitration, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 28-year-old backstop slashed .221/.286/.444 with 21 home runs and a 32.3 percent strikeout rate in 107 games last year. He is a career .205 hitter, but Rogers grades out well as a defensive catcher, so he should continue to play a sizable role for the Tigers.