Rogers could see some time at DH this year on days that Carson Kelly starts behind the plate, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

With Detroit only carrying two catchers on the roster, conventional wisdom would suggest that one of Rogers or Kelly would always be on the bench to provide depth if needed. However, manager A.J. Hinch suggested that both backstops could play at the same time, particularly against left-handed pitchers. This would be a boon for Rogers, who is expected to cede a decent amount of playing time to Kelly behind the dish.