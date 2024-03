Rogers went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

The home run was the first for Rogers this spring, and he's now batting .250 with a robust .931 OPS in Grapefruit League play. Rogers is locked in as Detroit's starting catcher, and after hitting 21 long balls last year, there's some fantasy upside due to power potential. However, he also will likely continue to have a low batting average and high strikeout rate as an all-or-nothing type slugger.