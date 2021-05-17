site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Returns to lineup
Candelario (knee) will bat third and play third base Monday against the Mariners, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Candelario left Saturday's game against the Cubs after getting hit in the knee by a pitch. He didn't play in Sunday's contest but is ready to go again following a day off.
