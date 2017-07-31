Candelario was part of the package sent to the Tigers in the Justin Wilson trade, Lynn Henning reports. The Tigers also received Isaac Paredes in the deal, with Alex Avila also going to the Cubs along with Wilson.

Candelario had a brief taste of the big leagues with the Cubs earlier this year. With Triple-A Iowa he was hitting .266/.361/.507 with 12 homers. He was the Cubs' fourth-rated remaining prospect according to RotoWire's rankings prior to the trade.