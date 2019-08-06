The Tigers placed Candelario on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a sprained left thumb.

Candelario suffered the hand injury in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Rangers and was sent in for X-rays a day later. While the scans cleared Candelario of any structural damage to his thumb, the Tigers determined a few days off wouldn't be enough for the third baseman to recover from the injury. The Tigers recalled Dawel Lugo from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move and could turn to some combination of him and Harold Castro to cover the hot corner while Candelario is on the shelf.

