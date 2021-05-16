Schoop went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double and two RBI in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning win over the Cubs.

The veteran infielder has four multi-hit performances in the last eight games, slashing .303/.361/.394 over that stretch, but Saturday's RBI were his first in 11 contests and Schoop hasn't homered since April 27. His .536 OPS on the year remains the worst mark of his career despite the recent hot streak.