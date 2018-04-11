Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Passes concussion protocol
Zimmermann (jaw) passed concussion protocol, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
This is encouraging news for Zimmermann, who was forced to exit Wednesday's game against the Indians in the first inning after being hit in the face by a 105 mph line drive. He was initially diagnosed with a right jaw contusion, but the Tigers are sending him for X-rays to make sure he avoided a potentially more serious injury. Consider him day-to-day for now.
