Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Drives in three Wednesday
Iglesias went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Reds.
After hitting .243 in July, Iglesias got August started off on the right foot. For the season, the 28-year-old shortstop is batting .268 with a .701 OPS and 44 RBI. While he doesn't contribute much in the power department, Iglesias has been a steady hitter this year, and he's chipped in 13 steals as well, which has given him a decent amount of fantasy value.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...