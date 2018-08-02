Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Drives in three Wednesday

Iglesias went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

After hitting .243 in July, Iglesias got August started off on the right foot. For the season, the 28-year-old shortstop is batting .268 with a .701 OPS and 44 RBI. While he doesn't contribute much in the power department, Iglesias has been a steady hitter this year, and he's chipped in 13 steals as well, which has given him a decent amount of fantasy value.