Funkhouser remains in the pre-throwing phase of his rehab program for the right shoulder surgery he underwent in late July, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Funkhouser didn't pitch for the Tigers or any of their minor-league affiliates due to the shoulder injury, which first cropped up in spring training before he opted for surgery months later. The Tigers have yet to reinstate him from the 60-day injured list, but the team will likely have to do so by Nov. 18, the deadline for the team to tender him a contract as a 40-man roster player for 2023.