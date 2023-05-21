site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Kyle Funkhouser: Begins throwing
Funkhouser (shoulder) threw to live hitters Saturday, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Funkhouser will leave for extended spring training in Arizona this weekend and could begin a rehab assignment within a couple of weeks.
