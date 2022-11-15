site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Kyle Funkhouser: Designated for assignment
RotoWire Staff
Nov 15, 2022
6:35 pm ET
Funkhouser (shoulder) was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Tuesday.
The right-hander was sidelined for the entirety of 2022 with a shoulder injury, which eventually required surgery in July. The 28-year-old has yet to resume throwing, so the Tigers opted not to carry him on the 40-man roster through the offseason.
