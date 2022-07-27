Tigers manager A.J. Hinch confirmed Wednesday that Funkhouser will undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Hinch said he expects Funkhouser to be good to go for spring training, but that may be wishful thinking, given that the 28-year-old already spent the past four months unsuccessfully rehabbing a right lat strain. Surgery should provide a more permanent fix, but the Tigers may not have a sense if Funkhouser has made a full recovery from the procedure until late in the winter. Before the shoulder issue cropped up in the spring, Funkhouser was expected to fill a key role in the bullpen after he pitched to a 3.42 ERA and struck out 63 over 68.1 innings with the big club in 2021.