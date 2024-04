Canha went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the A's.

Canha extended Detroit's lead to 4-2 with a 414-foot solo shot off JP Sears, his second homer of the year. Canha has just five hits through his first 21 at-bats this season, though three have gone for extra bases. His OPS is up to 1.000 through seven games after slashing .262/.355/.400 with 11 homers, 62 RBI and 51 runs scored across 139 games between the Mets and Brewers last year.