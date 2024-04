Canha is absent from the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Mets.

He'll likely be back in the lineup for the second contest, but Riley Greene and Matt Vierling will serve as Detroit's starting corner outfielders in the early game while Canha rests. Canha is 4-for-13 with a home run and a 3:3 K:BB in his first four tilts this season.