Boyd tossed four scoreless innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins. He allowed a hit and a walk, while striking out six.

Boyd has now logged nine innings this spring, and he's recorded a strong 2.00 ERA and 0.67 WHIP, to go along with 17 strikeouts. The lefty has shown an ability to miss bats in the past, and while he only made 15 starts the last two years due to injuries, he could be primed for a nice season if he's fully healthy again. The Tigers will likely carefully manage Boyd's workload, however, which would cap his fantasy upside.