Boyd (6-6) picked up the win Thursday against the White Sox despite allowing four runs on nine hits in 5.1 innings of work. He struck out 13 and did not walk a batter.

Boyd allowed a two-run homer to Jose Rondon in the fourth and another to Eloy Jimenez in the sixth, raising his ERA to a still respectable 3.87. The 13 strikeouts, however, tied a season high. Boyd's strikeout rate now sits at 32.0 percent, an incredible jump from his previous career high of 22.4 percent.