Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Inching towards return

Cabrera (hamstring) is scheduled to participate in some running drills Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cabrera is taking another step forward in his recovery process after looking much improved during Tuesday's batting practice. He doesn't appear to have any limitations at the plate, so his last hurdle before returning will likely be to demonstrate that his hamstring can hold up on the basepaths.

More News
Our Latest Stories