Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Lighter than last year

Cabrera said he's lost weight from last season in an effort to take pressure off his knees and stay healthy this year, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera didn't give an exact number for his weight, but noted that he's about the same weight as he was four to five years ago. The 36-year-old has dealt with a variety of injuries the past few seasons, reaching 150 games played just once since 2014. Even if he manages to stay fully healthy in 2020, Cabrera seems unlikely to play that many contests, as the team will be cautious about overworking the veteran.