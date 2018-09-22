Goodrum (quadriceps) will bat fifth and play second base Saturday against the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Goodrum looked healthy prior to the game when participating in agility and sprint drills, and he'll take the field for the first time since Sept. 12 against Houston. The 26-year-old has gone 1-for-9 with a double and two strikeouts in his career against Saturday's starting pitcher, Jakob Junis.