Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Takes seat Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Goodrum isn't starting Saturday's game against the White Sox, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Goodrum had started each of the last three games and went 2-for-13 with two stolen bases and five strikeouts. Harold Castro will start at shortstop and bat sixth.
