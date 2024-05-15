Olson did not factor into the decision Tuesday despite allowing just three hits over eight scoreless innings. He struck out six.

While Olson was spectacular Tuesday, he was matched on the other side by Ryan Weathers, who also delivered eight scoreless frames in an eventual 1-0 Marlins win in 10 innings. Olson has held opponents to one run or fewer in four straight starts and five of his last six outings. His ERA is down to 2.09 on the year with a 0.99 WHIP and 41:15 K:BB across 47.1 innings. Still, Olson's been incredibly unlucky to open his sophomore campaign, as he's yet to earn a win through eight starts. He'll hope for more support in his next outing, currently scheduled for early next week in Kansas City.