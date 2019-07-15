Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Favorite to start Tuesday
Carpenter is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Toledo to start Tuesday's game against the Indians, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Since Carpenter's last start with Toledo came Thursday, he'll be available on his normal four days' rest and profiles the most logical option on the 40-man roster to fill the opening in the Detroit rotation. While Carpenter has shown the ability to post solid strikeout rates in the high minors, his work at the major-league level has left much to be desired. Over 60 career innings with Detroit, Carpenter has posted a 7.95 ERA and 7.3 K-BB%.
