Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Yields two hits in no-decision
Carpenter allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits with five strikeouts and no walks across five innings during a no-decision against the Mets on Saturday.
The 28-year-old retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced, but unfortunately, the one he didn't hit a home run. Carpenter then yielded an unearned run in the fourth. The Tigers took their first lead before Carpenter departed in the fifth, but the Detroit bullpen gave it up in the next inning, forcing Carpenter to settle for the no-decision. He's still looking for his first win, but this was certainly a much better outing. This was Carpenter's first MLB start since May 14, and in his two previous outings this year, he allowed 13 earned runs in nine innings. Overall, Carpenter is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 14 innings this season.
