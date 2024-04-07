Kreidler (hand) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Kreidler was unavailable the past few days due to the injury and will now be sidelined for at least the next week. He was sent for medical testing Sunday, the result of which remain unclear.
