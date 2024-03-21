The Tigers optioned Kreidler to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
Kreidler was in the race for the final bench spot on Detroit's Opening Day roster, slashing .355/.500/.548 during Grapefruit League play, but he will ultimately miss the cut. Kreidler posted an .809 OPS across 209 Triple-A plate appearances last season, and a similar start in 2024 could earn him a promotion to the big leagues relatively quickly.
