The Tigers optioned Kreidler to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

Kreidler was in the race for the final bench spot on Detroit's Opening Day roster, slashing .355/.500/.548 during Grapefruit League play, but he will ultimately miss the cut. Kreidler posted an .809 OPS across 209 Triple-A plate appearances last season, and a similar start in 2024 could earn him a promotion to the big leagues relatively quickly.